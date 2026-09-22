The food safety teams of the Health Department, along with police officials, today raided Kaka Ji Dairy in Sundran village of Dera Bassi and seized 1,200 kg of cheese, 1,800 kg of dry milk powder and a large quantity of palm oil.

Whether the cheese is adulterated or meets food safety standards will be determined only after the laboratory report. However, prima facie, officials suspect it to be analogue cheese — a cheap, artificially made substitute for dairy cheese using vegetable oils, industrial starches and chemical emulsifiers.

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Food samples of the suspected cheese were collected and the cheese-making section was sealed after officials found unhygienic conditions that did not conform to food safety guidelines.

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The Health Department had received information that food safety and hygiene regulations were allegedly not being followed at the unit. The team inspected the production site and found food items stored in unhygienic conditions. Cleanliness in the cheese-making area was also found to be unsatisfactory.

Ahead of the festival season, the consumption of milk, khoya, cheese and sweets increases compared with normal times.

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Department officials said the campaign would not be limited to one unit. Food quality and hygiene inspections at other sites will continue in the coming days.