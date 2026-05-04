1200 policemen and SWAT commandos to be deployed for Panchkula MC polls

Around1,200 police personnel will be deployed to ensure security during the upcoming Panchkula MC elections on May 10.

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Voting will take place at 204 booths across 85 locations in the district. Strict police surveillance will be ensured at all booths.

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The Model Code of Conduct will be enforced to ensure the election process remains transparent, fair and safe.

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For security purposes, the police have identified sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths. 36 booths across 21 locations have been designated as sensitive and 59 booths across 21 locations have been designated as hyper-sensitive.

Additional police forces, female police officers and SWAT commandos will be deployed there. Four tear gas teams have also been kept in reserve to deal with any untoward situation.

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Adequate police force will be deployed to maintain law and order and immediate action will be taken in case of any disturbance or disorder.

Since the Model Code of Conduct came into force, police have seized 538 grams of heroin, 1.154 kg of hashish, 607 grams of opium, more than 18 kg of poppy husk and 180 boxes of illicit liquor. Furthermore, in a bid to curb crime, 8 illegal country-made pistols and pistols and 12 live cartridges have also been seized.

To secure the district's borders, five inter-state border checkpoints have been put under strict 24-hour vigil.

Additionally, 20 special checkpoints will be set up at strategic locations in the city 48 hours before the elections. Adopting modern security standards, police personnel have been equipped with 55 body cameras to monitor every activity.

During the elections, 12 patrolling teams will be on continuous patrol, while ERVs, riders and PCR vehicles will also be on alert.

To prevent the misuse of weapons under Section 163, the process of depositing weapons is also being completed expeditiously by ACPs and station in-charges.