123 properties of Housing Board up for grabs again

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will again invite bids for the sale of residential as well as commercial properties located in sectors.

An official of the CHB said bids would soon be invited for 35 residential units on a freehold basis and 88 commercial properties on a leasehold basis. The CHB has released the details of the reserve prices of the properties. Bidders can visit the board’s website for details. This time, too, there has been no change in the reserve price, even though people have not shown any interest in commercial properties on a leasehold basis. The auction process will start next week and aspirants will be able to submit their bids online for a month.

The reserve price for the two-bedroom flat in Sector 51 has been kept at Rs 95.34 lakh. Bids can be submitted on the e-tendering website https://etenders.chd.nic.in.

NRIs can also submit bids

The board has made it clear that a person above 18 years of age living in any state of the country can participate in this e-tendering process. NRIs can also put up bids. The board has said whatever reserve price had been fixed, the house will be sold to the highest bidder. These properties are located in Sector 38 West, 51, 26, 52 and Mani Majra. In the last e-tendering also, the CHB was able to sell only four residential and two commercial properties.

No change in reserve price

This time, too, there has been no change in the reserve price, even though people have not shown any interest in commercial properties on a leasehold basis.