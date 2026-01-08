124 challans issued over encroachment

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Wednesday issued 124 challans under an anti-encroachment drive in Sectors 20 and 40, Manimajra and Kajheri village.

The drive was conducted under the supervision of Joint Commissioner Himanshu Gupta and executed by the enforcement wing of the MC. During the drive, the enforcement teams freed market corridors of encroachment and restoring free movement on footpaths. Challans were also issued to illegal vendors found operating in violation of municipal norms.

