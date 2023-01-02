124 illicit liquor bottles seized from Panchkula club

Panchkula, January 1
The owner of a Sector 8 club has been booked for selling liquor illegally on the New Year’s Eve. As many as 124 bottles of liquor were seized from the premises.
After receiving information that liquor was being served illegally to customers, a team of the Excise Department raided the premises of Almas Club and recovered a stock of liquor being served without a licence.
Sources said a police team on patrol in the parking lot in front of Gopal Sweets in Sector 8 received information that liquor was being served illegally at the club. They alerted the Excise Department.
The excise team, headed by Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner Pradeep Yadav, arrived at the scene along with Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Praveen Kumar, Inspector Arvind Kumar, a sub-inspector and other personnel.
The team raided the first floor of the club and found a crowd of around 40 persons inside consuming liquor. On seeing the police, the customers started leaving the club one by one. The owner of the club, Shubham Goyal, also fled the scene.
Police investigation revealed the club had not been issued a licence to keep or serve liquor.
On search, the excise team seized 84 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor and 49 mini bottles of beer being served to customers illegally.
DJ Sunil Kumar, present at the scene, was questioned at the Sector 7 police station and he claimed he was engaged on a daily wage basis.
A case under the Excise Act has been registered.
