125 eye flu cases daily in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 30

The Mohali Civil Surgeon has directed all senior medical officers of the government hospital to procure medicine for conjuctivitis (eye flu) from the government warehouse. A considerable rise in the number of patients has been witnessed in the government hospitals of Mohali. Officials said 125 patients were reporting at government hospitals alone as the number of cases, including viral and bacterial conjunctivitis, has increased and the medicine is in short supply at hospital and at Aam Aadmi Clinics. The Civil Surgeon, Dr Mahesh Ahuja, said, “Around 125 cases are being reported from the entire district daily. Dera Bassi and Dhakoli reported a high number of cases recently. I have directed the SMOs to collect their stock of medicine from the government warehouse or procure it through user charges.”

Doctors said patients complain of redness in eye, watering, itching and pain with sticky discharge. It is important to maintain hand hygiene. It is also advisable to avoid contact with infected children and adults. The infection being highly contagious, students run the risk of contracting it.

Doctors advise patients to “wash any discharge from around the eye area several times a day. Do not use the same eye drop dispenser for the infected and non-infected eyes. Avoid going to swimming pool”.

#Mohali