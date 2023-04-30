125-run victory for Sector 56 eves

Chandigarh, April 29
Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 56, recorded a 125-run win over Dev Samaj School, Sector 21, in the ongoing Shrimati Rajrani Sharma Memorial Triangular Women’s Cricket Tournament, organised by the Chandigarh Women Cricket Association.
Batting first, the Sector 56 team posted 187/4 in 20 overs. Rakhi Rajput scored a quick fire 67 off 39 balls, studded with 11 boundaries and two sixes, while Khushi added 55 runs off 50 balls, with nine boundaries. Tarunika claimed 2/34 for the bowling side. In reply, the Sector 21 team posted 64/9 in 20 overs. Riya (25) remained the main scorer for the side.
The final match of the tournament will be played between the Sector 56 team and KBS Dev Samaj College.
