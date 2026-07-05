1,258 challaned, 17 vehicles impounded for violating parking norms in Panchkula

The Panchkula traffic police, during a special enforcement drive against roadside parking violations, fined 1,258 commuters and impounded 17 vehicles in June.

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The police said strict action was taken against motorists for parking their vehicles in no-parking zones. Traffic challans were issued through both online and manual modes, while 17 vehicles were impounded during the month, the police said.

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The enforcement drive will continue in July. The police have urged road users not to park their vehicles in no-parking zones, warning that vehicles found violating the rules will be towed.

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Earlier, the police had issued public advisories urging motorists to avoid roadside parking. “No-parking signboards have been installed at important and sensitive locations across the city. Despite these efforts, many motorists continued to violate the rules. As a result, the police were forced to take strict action in the urban areas of Panchkula,” senior police officials said.