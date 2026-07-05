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Home / Chandigarh / 1,258 challaned, 17 vehicles impounded for violating parking norms in Panchkula

1,258 challaned, 17 vehicles impounded for violating parking norms in Panchkula

Police issued advisories, installed ‘no parking’ signboards before taking strict action against violators

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:45 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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The Panchkula traffic police, during a special enforcement drive against roadside parking violations, fined 1,258 commuters and impounded 17 vehicles in June.

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The police said strict action was taken against motorists for parking their vehicles in no-parking zones. Traffic challans were issued through both online and manual modes, while 17 vehicles were impounded during the month, the police said.

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The enforcement drive will continue in July. The police have urged road users not to park their vehicles in no-parking zones, warning that vehicles found violating the rules will be towed.

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Earlier, the police had issued public advisories urging motorists to avoid roadside parking. “No-parking signboards have been installed at important and sensitive locations across the city. Despite these efforts, many motorists continued to violate the rules. As a result, the police were forced to take strict action in the urban areas of Panchkula,” senior police officials said.

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