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Home / Chandigarh / 1,258 vehicles fined and 17 impounded for roadside parking in Panchkula in June

1,258 vehicles fined and 17 impounded for roadside parking in Panchkula in June

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:34 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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The drive will continue against violators in July as well. Image credit/Tribune
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In a special enforcement drive against roadside parking violators, the Panchkula Traffic Police fined 1,258 road users and impounded 17 vehicles in June.

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Cops said strict action is being taken against violators in No Parking Zones, and traffic slips were issued through both online and manual methods.

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The drive will continue against violators in July as well. Road users are requested not to park their vehicles in No Parking Zones, otherwise their vehicles will be towed. Please follow traffic rules for your own safety and the safety of others, they appealed. The Traffic Police had earlier issued public advisories requesting road users not to park their vehicles on roadsides.

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"No Parking signboards were also installed at important and sensitive locations across the city. Despite these efforts, many motorists continued to violate the rules. As a result, the police were forced to take strict action in the urban areas of Panchkula," senior police officials said.

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