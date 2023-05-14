12th vend auction on May 18, reserve price cut by up to 40%

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

Having failed to allot all liquor vends even after 11 auctions, the UT Excise and Taxation Department has decided to further reduce the reserve price by 5% and hold the next auction for the remaining 19 vends on May 18.

Only one liquor vend auctioned in last round Even after reducing the reserve prices by up to 35%, only one liquor vend was allotted, out of the remaining 20 during the 11th auction held on Friday. The vend, located at Mani Majra near the level crossing, was auctioned for Rs 1.95 crore against the reserve price of Rs 1.94 crore.

The department had earlier slashed the reserve price by up to 35% and now for the 12th auction, it would be slashed by up to 40%.

At present, of a total of 95 vends, 76 vends have been sold and 19 vends are still lying vacant.

In the tenth auction held on May 6, two liquor vends were sold, while in the ninth round held on May 1, no buyers came forward. A similar situation was witnessed in the eighth auction. During the seventh auction, the UT was able to sell three liquor vends, while in the sixth auction, too, no bidders came forward.

Finding no takers for its liquor vends and left with no option but to slash the reserve price multiple times, the department is staring at a revenue gap of almost Rs 430 crore this financial year.

The officials from the department said the auction would be held again till the remaining vends were sold.

Last year, the department had to hold seven auctions but three of the vends remained unsold.

The liquor vend in Dhanas, located near Mullanpur, which had been fetching the highest bid for the past two years, has failed to attract buyers this time. Last year, the vend had received the highest-ever bid of Rs 12.78 crore against the reserve price of Rs 10.39 crore, whereas in 2021, it had fetched Rs 11.55 crore against the reserve price of Rs 7.95 crore.