13,795 cases settled in National Lok Adalat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

A total of 13,795 cases were disposed of in the National Lok Adalat held at the District Courts complex in Sector 43 here today.

Criminal compoundable cases, cases under Section 138 of the NI Act, bank recovery cases, MACT cases, matrimonial disputes, arbitration matters, other civil cases, municipal matters and traffic challans were taken up and disposed of with the consent of the parties.

As many as 14 Benches, headed by serving judicial officers, were constituted in the District Courts.

Justice Ritu Bahri, Executive Chairperson, State Legal Services Authority, Arunvir Vashista, District and Sessions Judge, Chandigarh, Surender Kumar, Member Secretary, State Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh, and Navjeet Klair, Secretary, District Legal Service Authority, Chandigarh, thanked the general public for making the Lok Adalat a success. They appealed people to resolve their disputes through Lok Adalats, which is basically ‘people’s court’ empowering public to participate in the justice delivery system.

As many as 8,345 traffic challans were also disposed of by imposing a fine of Rs 75,19,630. A total of 2,988 cases involving an amount of Rs 13,80,028 were disposed of by Permanent Lok Adalat (Public Utility Services), 19 labour dispute cases involving an amount of Rs 14,03,799 and 73 consumer court cases involving an amount of Rs 3,92,00,000 were also disposed of.