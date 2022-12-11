13 booked for drunken driving

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 10

After two and a half years, the traffic police have restarted anti-drunken drive nakas in the city keeping in view the increasing number of fatal accidents during the night.The police had discontinued the drive since the Covid-19 restrictions started.

On Friday, the police set up four nakas in the city and booked 13 persons for drunken driving and impounded eight vehicles.

The staff manning these nakas have been instructed to put on masks and follow the safety guidelines.