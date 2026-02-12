13 challaned for polythene use

Taking action under the ongoing Swachh Survekshan 2026 campaign, the Municipal Corporation (MC) today conducted a special drive against the use of banned polythene in Manimajra. Thirteen challans were issued to violators found using prohibited plastic materials.

A cleanliness and awareness campaign was also organised at Shivalik Enclave, NAC Ward No. 6, Manimajra. Residents were sensitised to the critical importance of waste segregation at source and were educated about segregating household waste into four distinct categories — wet, dry, domestic hazardous and sanitary.

