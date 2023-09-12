13 employees found absent, issued notices

Panchkula, September 11
Municipal Magistrate Rajesh Poonia today raided the Food and Supplies Control Department in Sector 2 here at around 9.15 am and checked how many employees were present.
Thirteen out of 17 officers and employees were found absent and have been issued a show-cause notice by the Deputy Commissioner.
DC Sushil Sarwan said that officers and employees of all the departments had been instructed to arrive on time and it was mandatory for everyone to follow these orders.
