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Home / Chandigarh / 13 illegally parked vehicles impounded in Chandigarh

13 illegally parked vehicles impounded in Chandigarh

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:50 AM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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Continuing its sustained campaign against encroachments and unauthorised occupation of public spaces, the Municipal Corporation (MC) on Wednesday carried out a special anti-encroachment drive in Sector 13, Manimajra, particularly in and around the parking area near Fun Republic.

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As many as 13 illegally parked vehicles encroaching upon the public space were impounded during the drive. The enforcement team also seized tool boxes and other material belonging to mechanics who had unlawfully occupied public space for commercial activities.

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The team removed various encroachments obstructing public movement and cleared the Fun Republic parking area from unauthorised occupation. To ensure strict compliance with civic regulations, a total of 16 challans were issued to encroachers.

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