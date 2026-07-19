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Home / Chandigarh / 13 inmates sent to judicial custody for vandalising rehab facility in Sirhind

13 inmates sent to judicial custody for vandalising rehab facility in Sirhind

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Surinder Bhardwaj
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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The inmates allegedly assaulted health and police personnel deployed at the facility.
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As many as 13 inmates of the Government De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre, Brahman Majra, Sirhind, were sent to judicial custody after allegedly vandalising property and assaulting health and police personnel on duty.

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According to the police, the accused were produced before a local court, which remanded all of them to judicial custody. The patients have been identified as Pawandeep Singh, Kevalpreet Singh, Bawandeep Singh, Baljit Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Khalil, Komaljit Singh, Sunil Joshi, Kabir, Kulbir, Varinder Singh and Deepak Kumar.

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Fatehgarh Sahib DSP Kulbir Singh said the action was taken based on the complaint of Havildar Amrik Singh, an official deployed at the de-addiction centre. He said the incident occurred while the patients were having lunch. A group of patients allegedly began misbehaving with health personnel and started throwing utensils. When the staff attempted to calm them, the patients allegedly turned violent, uprooted interlocking tiles and damaged window panes, the collapsible gate and CCTV cameras.

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The DSP said Havildar Amrik Singh and another policeman, Kuldeep Singh, entered the premises to restore order, but the patients allegedly assaulted them. During the scuffle, the havildar’s uniform was also torn. Additional police personnel were rushed to the centre, following which the situation was brought under control. A case was registered and the accused were arrested before being sent to judicial custody.

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