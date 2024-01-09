13 stolen vehicles seized, two minors among 4 held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 8

Four vehicle lifters, including two juveniles, have been apprehended by the UT police, leading to the recovery of 13 two-wheelers.

The crime branch nabbed two vehicle lifters from different parts of the city. The police said Jitender (22), alias Teela, of Faidan village was nabbed from Sector 45 while riding a motorcycle that was stolen from Sector 44 last month. His questioning led to the recovery of three more stolen vehicles. The police said during interrogation, the accused revealed that he had planned to sell these vehicles at his native village in Uttar Pradesh.

In another case, the police nabbed Irshad Ahman (27), alias Ishan, of EWS colony, Dhanas, while riding a scooter that was stolen from Sector 34 on December 31. The police said Ishan was previously involved in two cases of vehicle thefts.

A team of the district crime cell also apprehended two juveniles and recovered eight stolen vehicles — six scooters and two motorcycles — from their possession. They were nabbed from the forest area in Sector 46.