13 test positive in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 13 cases of Covid-19 on Friday. As many as 21 patients recovered from the disease. TNS

10 infected in Mohali

Mohali: The district reported 10 fresh cases of Covid-19 and as many recoveries during the past 24 hours. There was no fresh fatality on Friday and the number of active cases remained at 82. TNS

No fresh case in Panchkula

Panchkula: The district recorded no fresh case of Covid during the past 24 hours. There was neither any fatality nor recovery on Friday. The active case count remained unchanged at eight.