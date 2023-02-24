13 years on, PO arrested

Chandigarh, February 23
The UT police today arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was on the run for the past 13 years, from Mauli Jagran here.
The woman, Popi of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, was caught with 70-gm heroin in June 2004. Subsequently, a case was registered at the Sector 11 police station. During the trial, she failed to appear in the court following which she was declared a PO in March 2009.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya
‘They say ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’; people say ‘Modi tera ka...
India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution
Resolution, given its inherent limitations, would not have h...
Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media
Not going to issue any injunction ever against media, says a...
Congress authorises party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members
The decision to go in for the nomination mode instead of hol...
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail
The preacher's supporters, some of them brandishing swords a...