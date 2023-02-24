13 years on, PO arrested

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

The UT police today arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was on the run for the past 13 years, from Mauli Jagran here.

The woman, Popi of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, was caught with 70-gm heroin in June 2004. Subsequently, a case was registered at the Sector 11 police station. During the trial, she failed to appear in the court following which she was declared a PO in March 2009.