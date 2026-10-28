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Home / Chandigarh / 13 years on, Punjab win Vinoo Mankad Trophy

13 years on, Punjab win Vinoo Mankad Trophy

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:07 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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After 13 years, Punjab U-19 cricket team won the Vinoo Mankad Trophy by registering a seven-wicket victory over Mumbai, in Indore. The historic win featured a fine 111-run contribution by Sagar Virk, as the team chased down the 281-run target in 46 overs.

Batting first, Mumbai posted 281/9 and the innings was bolstered by the middle order. Ishan Sood picked Aryan Sakpal (22) and Aayush Makwana (2), while Abhinab Saha (8) was trapped by Jaipratap Singh Sohal to reduce Mumbai to 51/3. However, Arjun Gadoya and Harsh Gaikar steadied the innings by pushing the total to 157.

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In reply, Pranshu Pratap and Virk got Punjab off to a flying start and stitched together an 86-run partnership. Pratap posted 40 off 45 balls before falling to Rai. However, Virk raised another partnership with Rishabh Gupta (59 off 72 balls). Prasoon Singh broke the partnership by dismissing Gupta. Arjun Rajput posted an unbeaten 55 off 33 balls, with two boundaries and five sixes.

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