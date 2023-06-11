130 mobiles stolen from parcels, 4 held in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 10

Four persons, including a mobile shop owner, have been arrested for stealing 130 mobile phones that were sent to a Gurugram-based warehouse through courier service.

The police said the complainant, who owns a mobile store in Sector 22, reported that in January and May this year, he had sent a number of consignments containing 333 mobile phones through a courier company to the Flipkart warehouse in Gurugram. However, the warehouse staff reported that 130 mobile phones were found missing, he said.

The police registered a case at the Sector 17 station.

During the course of investigation, the missing mobile phones were put on surveillance and 25 were found to be active. On further investigation, it was discovered that the mobile phones were purchased from a mobile store, Kalka Communication, South Delhi. The police said the shop was run by Nirmal Tanwar (26), who revealed that the phones were delivered to him by Mohammad Mudasshir without bills. Both suspects were arrested on June 4.

Mohammad Mudasshir disclosed that he had received the mobile phones from Dan Singh, a resident of Gurugram.

Naval Meena, a resident of Alwar district, Rajasthan, was also arrested later. Naval said he had stolen the mobile phones while delivering parcels from Expressbees, a courier company, to the Flipkart warehouse in Gurugram. Naval, who was a driver in the courier company, used to steal the mobile phones from the parcels. He further sold the mobile phones to Dan Singh.

A total of 17 stolen mobile phones had been recovered from the suspects.

Driver removed phones from courier boxes