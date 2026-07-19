130 saplings planted at Zirakpur society

The Neighbourhood Development Association organised a plantation drive at Savitry Greens Society, Zirakpur, on Saturday. The initiative, supported by Savitry Greens (Tower 3) Development Committee, saw enthusiastic participation from residents and community members. During the drive, as many as 130 saplings were planted to promote environmental conservation and strengthen green cover in the area.

Advertisement

Yadwinder Sharma, former councillor, Zirakpur MC, attended the event as a chief guest and lauded the efforts of the association and residents. He encouraged everyone to plant and nurture trees for a cleaner, greener and healthier future.

Advertisement

Jasjyot Singh Almast, chief patron, Neighbourhood Development Association, said every sapling planted today was an investment for the future of coming generations. He appealed to residents to take responsibility for the care and maintenance of the newly planted saplings so they could make the society greener.

Advertisement

The initiative was supported by Dharmvir Arora, Sunil Rana, Arun Betab, Rajendra Nimesh, Rajiv Malik, Rajan Verma, Vijesh Sinha, Pankaj Sharma, Durgesh Paul, Ashwani Prabhakar and Arihant Goel.