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Home / Chandigarh / 131 buildings found unsafe across Chandigarh, owners to get notices

131 buildings found unsafe across Chandigarh, owners to get notices

Will be asked to undertake repairs or get structural safety audits done; Sector 22, Industrial Areas top list

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:16 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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The UT Estate Office has identified 131 unsafe buildings across the city and initiated the process of taking action against their owners.

The UT Administration had constituted a committee to conduct structural audits of old and dilapidated structures following the collapse of a three-storey building in Sector 17 in January last year.

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Deputy Commissioner-cum-Estate Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav said notices would be issued to the owners of the unsafe buildings. They would be asked either to undertake necessary repairs or get a structural safety audit conducted.

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According to the list prepared by the Estate Office, Sector 22 has the highest number of unsafe buildings at 15, followed by Industrial Area, Phase I, with 13 and Industrial Area, Phase II, with 10.

Seven unsafe buildings have been identified each in Sectors 8, 18 and 21, while eight have been identified in Sector 20.

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Five unsafe buildings have been identified in Sector 26, four each in Sectors 24 and 27, three each in Sectors 15 and 23, and three in Manimajra. Sectors 17 and 32 have five unsafe buildings each.

Six unsafe buildings have been identified in Sector 19, while Sectors 11 and 37 have four and five, respectively. One unsafe building each has been listed in Sectors 2, 5, 9, 29, 30, 31, 35, 38, 40, 46, 47, 50 and 52.

After receiving the notices, owners would have to undertake the required repairs and submit a report on the structural safety of their buildings or get a structural safety audit conducted.

In July, a two-storey building in Industrial Area, Phase II, collapsed while renovation work was underway. Six people were trapped under the debris. Four were rescued with injuries and taken to hospital, while two died during treatment.

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