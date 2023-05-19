Rs 132 cr spent on solid waste mgmt, NGT told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 18

The UT Administration has spent Rs 132.7 crore out of a total of Rs 611.33 crore allocated in its budget for solid waste management.

This was submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in the present status report by way of an affidavit filed by Debendra Dalai, Director, Department of Environment, UT, on behalf of the Administration.

The report says Rs 27.96 crore has been spent on the construction of three material recovery facilities (MRFs) and Rs 27.86 crore on bio-remediation of waste at the old dump on 20 acres in Dadu Majra.

For another bio-remediation project, being carried out on 8.63 acres in Dadu Majra, Rs 11.36 crore has been spent out of a total allocation of Rs 67.96 crore. An amount of Rs 13.21 crore has been spent on the development of a new sanitary landfill site. Besides, funds have been spent on the installation of other processing plants of various categories.

The report says Rs 412 crore allocated for the integrated solid waste processing plant has not been spent yet as the process to establish it is underway. The project will be completed by December 31, 2025.

The Administration has allocated in its budget Rs 457.77 crore for liquid waste management. Under this allocation, Rs 208.8 crore, out of a total of Rs 310.51 crore, has been spent on the upgrade of five sewage treatment plants (STPs). The STPs at Raipur Kalan II, Maloya, Dhanas, 3BRD and Kishangarh have been set up, while 70 per cent work to upgrade the STPs at Raipur Kalan I, Raipur Khurd and Diggian is complete. The work is expected to be completed later this year.

It has also been submitted that the city is at present generating 220 million litres per day (MLD, approximate) of liquid waste against the available treatment capacity of 250.7 MLD, which indicates there is no gap between the total liquid waste generation and liquid waste treatment capacity.