13,285 metric tonnes C&D waste generated annually in Chandigarh, processing capacity at 45,000 metric tonnes

The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh has established 23 sites for the collection and disposal of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste within its jurisdiction, according to information provided by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in response to questions raised by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari in Parliament.

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Rai informed the House that Chandigarh generates 13,285 metric tonnes of C&D waste annually, while the city has a processing and safe disposal capacity of 45,000 metric tonnes per year. He also stated that there is no unregulated dumping of C&D waste in Chandigarh.

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According to the reply, the Municipal Corporation has deployed adequate vehicles, including tippers and loaders, for the collection and transportation of C&D waste. The 23 designated collection centres are located at Sector 9-C, Sector 16-D, Sector 23-D, Sector 25 West, Sector 26, Sector 31-B, Sector 47-D, Sector 48-C, Sector 51, Industrial Area Phase II, Maloya, Sector 38 West, Sector 56-A, Sector 45-D, Industrial Area Phase I, Ram Darbar Colony, and multiple locations in Manimajra, besides centres near SSKs in Sectors 18 and 37-C.

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Tewari had sought information on whether the Chandigarh Administration and the Municipal Corporation had established the proposed 17 new sites for disposal of C&D waste in the Union Territory, along with details of the total waste generated annually and the existing capacity for its safe disposal.

Reacting to the reply, Tewari said the response was “at best academic” and did not reflect the ground reality. He claimed that C&D waste could still be seen littered across the city. He also alleged that debris from demolition drives conducted by the Chandigarh Administration remained uncleared for months, citing the demolition of a colony in Sector 25 last year as an example.