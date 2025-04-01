DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / 137 cops appear for promotion exam in Panchkula

137 cops appear for promotion exam in Panchkula

Deputy Commissioner of Police Himadri Kaushik personally inspected the examination centre to ensure smooth and impartial proceedings
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 03:44 AM Apr 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police personnel appear for the exam.
Advertisement

Under the directions of Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapoor, an examination was conducted across the state for the promotion of police personnel to the post of Havildar.

As part of the initiative, 137 police personnel appeared for the online exam at Swami Devi Dayal College, Bagwala, Panchkula, on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Himadri Kaushik personally inspected the examination centre to ensure smooth and impartial proceedings.

Advertisement

The exam was conducted in multiple shifts to facilitate a smooth process for all candidates. All necessary arrangements at the examination centre were made in accordance with predefined standards, ensuring no irregularities. DCP Kaushik thoroughly reviewed the procedures and reinforced the transparency and fairness of the exam.

The primary objective of this examination, organised by the Haryana Police Department, was to promote competent and deserving personnel to the rank of Havildar, thereby enhancing the efficiency and administrative capability of the police force.

Advertisement

The department ensured that no malpractices occurred at the center and that all candidates were given an equal opportunity to appear in the exam.

ASP Manpreet Singh Sudan, Nodal Officer, ACP Ajit Singh, and other police officials were present at the examination centre.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper