137 cops appear for promotion exam in Panchkula

Under the directions of Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapoor, an examination was conducted across the state for the promotion of police personnel to the post of Havildar.

As part of the initiative, 137 police personnel appeared for the online exam at Swami Devi Dayal College, Bagwala, Panchkula, on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Himadri Kaushik personally inspected the examination centre to ensure smooth and impartial proceedings.

The exam was conducted in multiple shifts to facilitate a smooth process for all candidates. All necessary arrangements at the examination centre were made in accordance with predefined standards, ensuring no irregularities. DCP Kaushik thoroughly reviewed the procedures and reinforced the transparency and fairness of the exam.

The primary objective of this examination, organised by the Haryana Police Department, was to promote competent and deserving personnel to the rank of Havildar, thereby enhancing the efficiency and administrative capability of the police force.

The department ensured that no malpractices occurred at the center and that all candidates were given an equal opportunity to appear in the exam.

ASP Manpreet Singh Sudan, Nodal Officer, ACP Ajit Singh, and other police officials were present at the examination centre.