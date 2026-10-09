1,375 Form 6 applications filed in first 2 days of drive in Chandigarh

As many as 1,375 applications for voter registration (Form 6) were received in Chandigarh during the first two days of the special enrolment drive for left-out, young and first-time eligible electors.

The special voter registration camps, being organised at polling stations from October 7 to 11, also received applications (Form 7) for objections or deletion of names and Form 8 for shifting of residence, correction of entries and other permissible electoral services.

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A significant number of young and first-time electors visited their respective polling stations and submitted applications for enrolment. The drive is aimed at ensuring that every eligible resident, particularly those who have recently attained the age of 18, gets an opportunity to enrol and participate in the democratic process.

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As part of the drive, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are displaying lists of absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD) voters at their respective polling stations for verification by residents.

The residents, whose names appeared in the earlier electoral rolls but are missing from the current rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), have been advised to check the lists and contact their BLO concerned for assistance. BLOs are also conducting outreach and door-to-door verification wherever required and helping eligible citizens submit Form 6 applications.

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The special camps will continue till October 11, with BLOs available at their respective polling stations from 10 am to 3 pm to assist citizens with voter registration and other electoral services.

Following the completion of the SIR, the Final Photo Electoral Rolls-2026 for Chandigarh were published on September 22. Citizens have been advised to verify their names and particulars through the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, UT Chandigarh, or by contacting the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or BLO concerned.

The Election Department has appealed to all eligible citizens, particularly left-out, young and first-time electors, to visit their polling stations during the camps and avail themselves of the electoral services. They have also been advised to verify their electoral particulars and approach their BLOs for assistance with enrolment or corrections.