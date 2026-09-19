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Home / Chandigarh / 13th accused held from Jodhpur in Rs 1.5 crore online trading fraud case

13th accused held from Jodhpur in Rs 1.5 crore online trading fraud case

12th accused Suresh Bhadu sent to judicial custody; victim lured via Telegram with fake profits

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:40 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Ravinder Bishnoi, alias Ravi, a resident of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, was produced in court on Saturday and remanded in three-day police custody. Image: iStock
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Panchkula Police’s Cyber Crime Police Station team arrested Ravinder Bishnoi, alias Ravi, a resident of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, from Jodhpur on September 18 in connection with a Rs 1.5 crore online trading fraud case. He is the 13th accused to be arrested in the case.

Bishnoi was produced in court on Saturday and remanded in three-day police custody.

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The case was registered on October 10, 2024, under Sections 316(2), 318(4), 336(2), 338, 340 and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Separately, Suresh Bhadu, the 12th accused arrested in the case, was sent to judicial custody after completion of his remand. The investigation is being led by Sub-Inspector Bhup Singh.

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How the fraud unfolded

According to DCP Crime & Traffic Amrinder Singh, a Panchkula resident had complained that he was contacted via Telegram in November 2023 and lured with promises of high returns from online trading. The accused got a trading app installed on his phone and directed him to deposit money into different bank accounts. Initial profits shown on the app, along with a small withdrawal allowed early on, built his confidence in the platform. When he later attempted to withdraw his funds, he was asked to pay 30 per cent as tax. He was allegedly cheated of around ₹1.50 crore in total.

Police said the accused arrested so far include Rajesh Kumar, Aqib Ali, alias Sheru, Akash, Vishal Kumar, Monu, alias Mohammad Ashraf, Sandeep Kumar Singh, Rishabh Vaish, Anupam Kumar Singh, Akash Gupta, Anil Khudkhudia, Shyamlal, Suresh Bhadu and Ravinder Bishnoi, alias Ravi.

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Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain appealed to the public not to deposit money on the instructions of unknown persons promising high returns through online trading, and to verify the authenticity of any trading app or link before use. He said citizens falling victim to cyber fraud should immediately call 1930 or register a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Case at a glance

Total accused arrested: 13

Fraud amount:  Rs 1.50 crore

Case registered: October 10, 2024

Latest arrest: Ravinder Bishnoi, alias Ravi, Jodhpur

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