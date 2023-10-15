Rs 14.65L relief for kin of man killed in accident

Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, October 14
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company, the owner and the rider of a motorcycle to pay Rs 14,65,000 as compensation to the wife and two children of a man, Uday Raj, who was killed in an accident a year ago.
Neeta Devi and her two sons, all residents of Yamuna Nagar, had filed a claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act, seeking compensation for the death of the family man.
She said that her husband was a labourer who earned around Rs 15,000 every month.
On March 18 last year, Uday and his brother, Seetu, were standing on a roadside near the turning point of Kaniawala village on the Devdhar Road when a motorcyclist rammed into them. They both sustained grievous injuries in the incident. The bike riders were also hurt.
Uday succumbed to the injuries days later at a government hospital in Chandigarh. An FIR was registered at the Partap Nagar police station in Yamuna Nagar under Sections 279, 338 and 304-A of the IPC in this regard.
The insurance company argued that the bike rider did not have a valid licence. After hearing the arguments, the tribunal directed the respondents to pay Rs 14,65,000 as compensation to the claimants.
