14 Narcotics Control Bureau officers honoured

Chandigarh, October 31
Fourteen officers from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have been awarded the prestigious Union Home Minister’s Special Operations Medal for the year 2023.
The medals have been awarded to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) members, who busted an international drug syndicate in November 2022. The syndicate was being run from Ludhiana and had roots in Dubai, Afghanistan and Pakistan. The NCB Chandigarh unit unearthed various hideouts of the syndicate, including two clandestine labs in Ludhiana, where the processing of heroin was done by Afghan nationals.
The operation was led by Gyaneshwar Singh, Deputy Director General (OPS). The list of awardees included Gyaneshwar Singh, DDG, Amanjit Singh, Zonal Director, in-charge, SIT, Mohinder Jit Singh, Assistant Director, Amar Shankar, IO, Karamvir Singh, IO, Kuldeep Tomar, IO, Sharique Omar, IO, Rahul Saini, IO, Prince Kumar, IO, Paramjeet, JIO, Sumit Kumar, JIO, Lalit Kumar, SA, Sanjeev Kumar, JIO, and Mijan Singh, driver.
