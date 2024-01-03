14 new patwaris in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Mohali January 2

In order to expedite progress in revenue-related works in the district, 14 more revenue patwaris joined the district today, pushing the total number up to 111.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain, who was present on the occasion, exhorted the new patwaris to work with utmost dedication and honesty.

The district has a total sanction of 136 revenue patwaris on the field and five at the district headquarters. “With 14 new patwaris, the figure has risen to 111, which is sufficient to operate the services of the Revenue Department,” she said.

