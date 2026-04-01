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Home / Chandigarh / 14 officers shifted in Chandigarh Admn reshuffle

14 officers shifted in Chandigarh Admn reshuffle

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:26 AM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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The UT Administration on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders to 14 officers across various departments. The reshuffle comes in the wake of two new officers joining the Administration.

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Akhil Kumar has been given the charge of Additional Secretary, Establishment, Additional Secretary, House Allotment Committee, and Director, Food & Supplies and Consumer Affairs, along with Legal Metrology. Amit Kumar has been assigned portfolios such as Additional Secretary, Coordination, Home/Protocol; Environment & Forests, Personnel and Technical Education. Both officers are from the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Civil Service (DANICS) cadre.

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Among HCS officers, Pradhuman Singh has been entrusted with key responsibilities, including Additional Excise & Taxation Commissioner, Director Industries, and Secretary, Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). Radhika Singh has been given charge as Director Higher Education, Director Social Welfare, and Managing Director of Chandigarh SC, BC & Minorities Financial & Development Corporation, among other roles.

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PCS officer Sorabh Kumar Arora has been appointed Director, Sports, Joint Secretary, Excise & Taxation, and Director, AYUSH, among others. Nitish Singla will look after departments such as School Education, Labour, Science & Technology, and serve as Chief Executive Officer of CREST. Avikesh Gupta will oversee the Registering & Licensing Authority, serve as Director, Transport-cum-Divisional Manager of CTU, and handle Urban Planning and Housing-related responsibilities. Balbir Raj Singh has been appointed Joint IG, Prisons, Superintendent, Model Jail, and MC Joint Commissioner.

Further, Palika Arora has been assigned roles, including Director, Technical Education.

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Dr Inder Jeet has been appointed Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation and Additional Chief Executive Officer, Chandigarh Smart City Limited.

Paviter Singh has been posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate (East) and Assistant Estate Officer I, while Naveen (DANICS) will oversee Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Tourism, and CITCO as Chief General Manager.

Khushpreet Kaur (DANICS) has been given charge as Assistant Estate Officer-II and SDM (Central), while Rajiv Tewari has been assigned roles including Director Public Relations and Member Secretary of the Chandigarh Right to Service Commission and Director Hospitality.

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