14 Sports Department staffers found absent during surprise check

Chandigarh, December 5

As many as 14 administrative employees of the Sports Department were found absent during a surprise inspection carried out by the Sports Director this morning.

Sports Director Sorabh Arora carried out the surprise checking at the Department of Sports in Sector 42 around 9.30 am and found 14 employees out of 40 absent from duty.

He said a show-cause notice was issued to them. They had been asked to submit their reply within a week, failing which disciplinary action would be initiated against them.

Sources claimed that three coaches were also given show-cause notices after they were found absent from their respective coaching centres, during a similar raid by other senior officials of the UT Sports Department a few days ago. The raid was conducted at all centres. However, only three coaches (names withheld) were found to be absent. Many coaches, meanwhile, claimed that the department had been appointing them on other duties, except sports, even on Sundays. It should be stopped so that they could focus on coaching.