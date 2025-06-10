DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / 1,467 hospitals adopt PGI’s Project Sarathi model

1,467 hospitals adopt PGI’s Project Sarathi model

Empowers student volunteers to help patients
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:10 AM Jun 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A volunteer tries to help an old patient at the PGI on Monday.
Advertisement

Project Sarathi, the student volunteer-driven hospital navigation initiative, first introduced by the PGI on May 5, 2024, has made remarkable strides nationwide. With formal endorsement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the initiative is now being adopted in 1,467 hospitals across 34 states and UTs under the “Seva se Seekhen – Experiential Learning Programme” listed on the MyBharat portal.

Advertisement

Initially launched to address the growing need for hospital guidance and non-clinical support, Project Sarathi has grown into a model of participatory healthcare delivery and youth engagement. At its core, it empowers student volunteers to help patients navigate hospital systems, offering timely information and support while simultaneously nurturing a spirit of civic responsibility among the youth.

Director of the PGI Vivek Lal described the project as a “unique blend of healthcare facilitation and youth empowerment”, noting that over 50,000 hours of volunteer service had already been logged at the PGI alone. The initiative, he said, had significantly improved patient satisfaction, reduced confusion and wait time and eased the burden of hospital staff.

Advertisement

So far, the programme has been fully implemented in 551 hospitals between September 17, 2024, and May 31, 2025. An additional 95 hospitals currently run the programme, with 81 designated as permanent programme sites. A total of 6,444 students have taken part nationwide, while onboarding and training efforts are ongoing in the remaining 821 hospitals.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts