1,467 hospitals adopt PGI’s Project Sarathi model

Project Sarathi, the student volunteer-driven hospital navigation initiative, first introduced by the PGI on May 5, 2024, has made remarkable strides nationwide. With formal endorsement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the initiative is now being adopted in 1,467 hospitals across 34 states and UTs under the “Seva se Seekhen – Experiential Learning Programme” listed on the MyBharat portal.

Initially launched to address the growing need for hospital guidance and non-clinical support, Project Sarathi has grown into a model of participatory healthcare delivery and youth engagement. At its core, it empowers student volunteers to help patients navigate hospital systems, offering timely information and support while simultaneously nurturing a spirit of civic responsibility among the youth.

Director of the PGI Vivek Lal described the project as a “unique blend of healthcare facilitation and youth empowerment”, noting that over 50,000 hours of volunteer service had already been logged at the PGI alone. The initiative, he said, had significantly improved patient satisfaction, reduced confusion and wait time and eased the burden of hospital staff.

So far, the programme has been fully implemented in 551 hospitals between September 17, 2024, and May 31, 2025. An additional 95 hospitals currently run the programme, with 81 designated as permanent programme sites. A total of 6,444 students have taken part nationwide, while onboarding and training efforts are ongoing in the remaining 821 hospitals.