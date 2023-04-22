147 National Games medallists felicitated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

The Punjab Government today felicitated 147 sportspersons who won medals at last year’s National Games with cash rewards amounting to Rs 5.43 crore.

Presiding over a function held at the Municipal Bhawan here, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said gold medallists have been felicitated with Rs 5 lakh each, while the silver medallists were awarded Rs 3 lakh and the bronze medallists Rs 2 lakh each.

Announcing a monthly stipend of Rs 16,000 under the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior Scholarship Scheme, the CM said it was yet another step by the state government to boost the morale of the young players.

The CM said a new sports policy would be implemented soon, which will focus on maximum podium finishes during Olympics and other international events.

The state government is now recruiting DP and PTI teachers on war footing.

Describing the ‘Schools of Eminence’ a revolutionary step to ensure bright future of the students, the CM said it was a giant leap towards becoming a real frontrunner in the field of education.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the department was trying hard to make the Sports Policy of Punjab a unique document, which will provide a congenial atmosphere to the sportspersons.

He said it was for the first time in the history that national award winners from Army, Navy and other services were honoured by a state government.