15.26-gm heroin seized, man held

Chandigarh: The District Crime Cell of the UT police has arrested Ram Kishan with 15.26 gm of heroin. A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered. TNS
One nabbed with illicit liquor
Chandigarh: Rohit, a resident of Sector 52, has been arrested and 72 quarters of country liquor seized from his possession near Gate No. 2, LIG Flats, Sector 52. A case under Sections 61-1-14 of the Excise Act has been registered. TNS
Battery stolen
Chandigarh: Priyambu Chawla of Sector 30 reported that the battery of his car was stolen near Sector 37. During investigation, the police arrested a suspect under Section 379 and 411 of the IPC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospital Strike: Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel; Arab leaders refuse to meet him
Pledges $100 mn aid for Gaza | Pushes for 2-state solution
Four convicted of killing scribe Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008
Was shot dead during robbery bid in Delhi