15.26-gm heroin seized, man held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The District Crime Cell of the UT police has arrested Ram Kishan with 15.26 gm of heroin. A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered. TNS

One nabbed with illicit liquor

Chandigarh: Rohit, a resident of Sector 52, has been arrested and 72 quarters of country liquor seized from his possession near Gate No. 2, LIG Flats, Sector 52. A case under Sections 61-1-14 of the Excise Act has been registered. TNS

Battery stolen

Chandigarh: Priyambu Chawla of Sector 30 reported that the battery of his car was stolen near Sector 37. During investigation, the police arrested a suspect under Section 379 and 411 of the IPC.