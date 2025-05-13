DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / 15 cataract surgeries done

15 cataract surgeries done

Rotary Club Mohali Midtown on Monday facilitated cataract surgeries for 15 patients. Dr Aditya Sharma performed the surgeries at Amar Shakti Eye Clinic, Sector 7, Chandigarh. Since the inception of this project in February 2024, the club has conducted over...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:48 AM May 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Rotary Club Mohali Midtown on Monday facilitated cataract surgeries for 15 patients. Dr Aditya Sharma performed the surgeries at Amar Shakti Eye Clinic, Sector 7, Chandigarh. Since the inception of this project in February 2024, the club has conducted over 120 cataract surgeries. President Dilpreet Singh Boparai said, “I extend my appreciation to our partners, volunteers and medical professionals who made this possible .”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper