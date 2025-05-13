15 cataract surgeries done

Rotary Club Mohali Midtown on Monday facilitated cataract surgeries for 15 patients. Dr Aditya Sharma performed the surgeries at Amar Shakti Eye Clinic, Sector 7, Chandigarh. Since the inception of this project in February 2024, the club has conducted over 120 cataract surgeries. President Dilpreet Singh Boparai said, “I extend my appreciation to our partners, volunteers and medical professionals who made this possible .”