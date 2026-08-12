15 checkposts to secure Chandigarh as Rs 5.94-cr project cleared

The Chandigarh Administration has cleared a Rs 5.94-crore project for the construction of 15 permanent security checkposts at entry points along the city’s borders, amid rising concerns over gangster activity and terror threats in and around the Union Territory.

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The project was recently recommended by the Appraisal Committee headed by Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad. Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, shares its borders with both states, with several of the proposed posts located along stretches adjoining Punjab’s Nayagaon, Karoran, Kansal and Mullanpur areas, Haryana’s Mansa Devi Complex and Panchkula, and the Manimajra belt along NH-21.

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According to officials, the project is aimed at strengthening border security and surveillance, improving monitoring of vehicular and pedestrian movement, enhancing the operational efficiency of Chandigarh Police and providing permanent infrastructure for security personnel deployed at entry points.

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AGEING INFRA

According to the project details, the existing naka-posts along the city’s border are temporary structures that no longer align with Chandigarh’s present boundaries and security requirements. They offer inadequate accommodation and basic amenities for round-the-clock deployment of the CRPF and police personnel. These have limited sheltered operational space and inadequate utility and sanitation facilities. The decision to relocate these naka-posts to strategic border locations follows joint inspections and approved planning by the departments concerned, the officials said. Standardised checkposts are needed to strengthen surveillance, access control and operational readiness at the border, they added.

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WHAT EACH POST WILL HAVE

Each of the 15 checkposts will be a single-storey RCC-framed structure with a standardised layout comprising office-cum-control room (9 ft x 16 ft), rest room (12 ft x 16 ft), courtyard (19 ft x 12 ft), lobby (9 ft x 11 ft), toilet and bathroom.

The posts will have internal water supply and sanitary installation, internal electrification with LED lighting, boundary walls and site development, and will be built as weather-protected facilities for 24x7 operation.

The total plinth area across all 15 posts is 1,544.95 sq m, averaging 103 sq m (approximately 1,109 sq ft) per post. The project will be awarded at a plinth area rate of Rs 38,420 per sq m (Rs 3,570 per sq ft). The estimated cost per check post works out to be Rs 39.60 lakh.

COST BREAK-UP

Of the total Rs 5.94-crore outlay, civil (building) works will cost Rs 3.97 crore, storm water drainage Rs 0.64 crore, internal electrical installation Rs 0.50 crore, boundary wall Rs 0.38 crore, water supply and sanitary installation Rs 0.16 crore, contingencies and miscellaneous Rs 0.17 crore, dismantling of existing security huts Rs 0.08 crore, and external service connections will cost Rs 0.05 crore.

The estimate has been prepared on the basis of the CPWD rates, prevailing market rates and departmental norms.

TIMELINE

The project is estimated for completion within 12 months from the date of commencement of work. It will now move through technical sanction of the detailed estimate (15 days), invitation of tenders through e-tendering (30 days) and acceptance and award of tender (15 days), before construction begins.