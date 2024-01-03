15 duped by immigration firm

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked an immigration consultant for duping 15 persons on the pretext of sending them abroad. Mahender Kumar, a native of UP, alleged that Gurwinder Singh Walia, manager, Grow World Service, Sector 17, duped him and 14 others of Rs 16 lakh on the pretext of providing Singapore’s work visa. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

Three booked for assault

Chandigarh: Three persons have been booked for assaulting a resident of Panchkula. Vansh Maheshwari alleged that Akshay Sawal, Shaurya Bhardwaj and Pavtesh forcibly stopped his car in Sector 46 and assaulted him. TNS

Baijwa Rising pip Chauhan Cricket

Chandigarh: Abhinav Singh Chauhan picked a fifer as Baijwa Rising, Mohali, defeated Chauhan Cricket Academy, Zirakpur, by 118 runs during the Suradha Rani Memorial Super Cricket League. Batting first, Mohali scored 139/7 with the help of Shrest Singh (37), Abhijot Bajwa (23) and Monit Kumar (20). Meen claimed two wickets, while Itish Malhotra picked one. In reply, the Zirakpur team bundled out at 21. Vanshdeep (11) was the top scorer. Chauhan took 5/4 and Lakshya grabbed 2/4. In the second match, Chandigarh Cricket Nursery defeated Gyan Jyoti School Mohali by 136 runs. TNS

UTCA felicitates women cricketers

Chandigarh: The UT Cricket Association (UTCA) Chandigarh felicitated Kashvee Gautam, Aaradhana Bisht and Parushi Prabhakar, shortlisted cricketers in the women’s IPL. All three were in contention with their base price of Rs 10 lakh each. However, Kashvee was picked by Gujarat Giants after an auction of Rs 2 crore. TNS