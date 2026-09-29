15 elected to PU Senate after 37 rounds of counting

As many as 15 candidates were elected to the Panjab University Senate from the Registered Graduate Constituency after 37 rounds of counting concluded today.

The counting of votes began on September 23.

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The university authorities will now await the list of 36 nominated members to complete the quorum of 91 ordinary fellows of the university’s governing body. From Chandigarh, Jodh Singh secured 2,980 votes, followed by Ashok Goyal, alias Ashok Kumar, with 2,775 votes and Amarendra Mann with 2,727 votes.

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From Punjab, Sandeep Singh secured 3,044 votes, followed by Sukhdev Singh Sirsa with 2,985 votes, Kapil Sharma with 2,392 votes, Mehar Singh with 2,375 votes and Naresh Gaur with 2,061 votes.

From the “Any Other Area” category, Mukesh Kumar Arora secured 3,424 votes, followed by Simranjit Singh Dhillon with 3,374 votes, Dr Shanker Choudhary with 3,380 votes, Varinder Singh with 3,040 votes, Lajwant Singh Virk with 2,517 votes and Gurraj Singh with 2,415 votes.

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A total of 60,044 votes were polled, of which 53,969 were declared valid and 6,075 invalid. The quota was fixed at 3,374 votes.

Amandeep Singh, Ravinder Singh, Jagwant Singh and Anil Dhall were eliminated during the final stages of counting. Earlier this month, eight candidates each from the affiliated arts college constituency and the associate professor and assistant professor of affiliated arts college constituency were elected to the Senate.

From the heads of affiliated arts colleges constituency, Ajay Sharma was elected from Chandigarh, while NR Sharma, Neena Seth Pajni, Rajinder Kaur, Sandeep Kataria, Kirandeep Kaur, Rakesh Kumar Mahajan and Rupinder Kaur were elected from other areas.

From the associate professor and assistant professor of affiliated arts college constituency, Inderpal Singh Sindhu, Shaminder Singh Sandhu, Jagtar Singh, Harpreet Singh Dua, Varus Goel, Jagdeep Kumar, Pooja Gaur and Jagdish Mehta were elected.

From the Professors and Associate Professors/Assistant Professors constituency, Prof Amarjit Singh Naura of the University’s Science Department and Prof Jatinder Grover of the Arts Department were elected. From the Associate Professors and Assistant Professors constituency, Harbhinder Singh of the Science Department and Kulwinder Singh of the University’s Arts Department were elected.

The Vice-President of India, who is also the Chancellor of Panjab University, will now appoint nominated fellows from diverse fields, including eminent academicians, administrators, public figures and representatives from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.