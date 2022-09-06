15 Chandigarh Estate Office sites up for grabs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 5

The UT Estate Office will hold an e-auction of 15 sites, including 12 residential units, a commercial unit and two nursing homes, on a freehold basis from September 27 to 29.

Three residential sites are located in Sector 37-A, two in Sector 37, one each in Sectors 19-B, 21-C, 30-A, 33-C, 38-C, 40 and 40-B with area ranging from 169 sq yard to 1,014 sq yard having reserve prices in the range of Rs 2.14 crore to Rs 12.85 crore.

Both nursing home sites, measuring 744.44 sq yard each, on sale for Rs 6.91 crore each are situated in Sector 33-C. The lone commercial site, measuring 137.5 sq yard with reserve price of Rs 4.24 crore, is located in Sector 37.

An official of the Estate Office said least 12 residential sites, two nursing home and one SCO site had been put up for auction on a freehold basis. Unable to attract buyers to its commercial sites on a leasehold basis, the UT Administration had recently allowed auction of residential, commercial, industrial and nursing home sites on a freehold basis.

The official said 5 per cent extra would be charged for corner plots or park-facing sites. He further said a help desk for e-auction was also available at the Estate Office.

It had earned a record revenue of Rs 37.5 crore from the auction of eight residential sites on a freehold basis in March. Against the reserve price of Rs18 crore for eight plots, the Estate Office fetched Rs 37.5 crore with an increase of 108 per cent. The eight residential sites were located in Sectors 33, 34, 35, 37 and 40. While three sites are located in Sector 40, two are in Sector 37 and one each in the remaining sectors. The sites measure between 167.552 sq yard and 528.125 sq yard.