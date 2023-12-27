15 flights diverted from Delhi to Chandigarh due to bad weather

Mohali, December 27
Around 15 domestic flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi have been diverted to Chandigarh due to fog and low visibility.
Three flights -- Varanasi, Ranchi and Gawahati -- have already landed at the SBSI Airport, Chandigarh, while close to a dozen are lined up over Chandigarh sky.
Fog and low visibility on Wednesday crippled flight schedules at several airports in the northern region, but the SBSI Airport has not witnessed much disruption till now.
The SBSI Airport CEO, Rakesh Ranjan Sahay, said, "So far visibility has not been a major issue here. Only those flights which touch the Delhi sector are arriving or departing late from here."
Leh, Srinagar and Delhi flights are the worst affected this season due to inclement weather.
