DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 15 Health Dept staff hold sit-in at Sec-66 de-addiction centre

15 Health Dept staff hold sit-in at Sec-66 de-addiction centre

Employees say they were working in a hostile environment as the police had failed to provide safety to them

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 10:27 PM Feb 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Health Department employees protest outside the office of the drug de-addiction centre, Sector 66, Mohali. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
Advertisement

Around 15 staff members of the Health Department posted at the Sector 66 drug de-addiction centre staged a sit-in protest outside the office, fearing for their security and safety amidst repeated instances of inmates trying to flee. Staff said they were working in a hostile environment as the police had failed to provide safety to them.

Advertisement

Three employees were injured yesterday after around 40 inmates tried to scuffle with staff and security in a bid to flee. A video of the incident has been leaked on social media. Officials, however, confirmed that no inmate had fled from the centre.

Advertisement

The staff have demanded adequate police presence and additional security personnel at the centre. A senior Health Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Yesterday, around 3 pm, there were around 85 patients at the centre, including individuals facing NDPS cases. Around 40 patients tried to forcefully escape from the centre. There was no police presence and only minimal security staff on duty at the centre. Two nursing staff had a tough time handling the situation.”

Advertisement

The department officials emphasised on the need for safety measures, noting that some staff were working on minimal wages while handling challenging conditions.

The protesting employees raised slogans against the Punjab Government and the Mohali administration for not ensuring their safety. The ruckus by inmates, followed by a protest demonstration by de-addiction centre staff today, has dented the state government’s ongoing “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign.

Advertisement

Centre manager Nek Ram Dyal said, “There are miniscule security arrangements here. If NDPS Act case-accused inmates are kept here, there should be at least five police personnel for the security of inmates and staff.”

Manpreet Kaur, a staff nurse, said, “The Mohali administration, the police and government officials are pressurising contractual staff and completely disregarding our safety. The staff are alone facing court hearings in previous such police cases of ruckus and inmates’ fleeing from the centre.”

Meanwhile, OPD patients, who had come from far off places to get their medicines, were hassled as the centre’s main gate remained closed for hours since morning.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts