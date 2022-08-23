Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

As many as 15 liquor vends face closure over non-payment of license fee in the city.

An official of the Excise and Taxation Department said a drive was launched to seal the erring liquor vends on Monday evening.

These vends are located in Sector 7, Mani Majra and other areas of the city. The official said the vends had failed to pay the licence fee applicable as per the Excise Policy unveiled for 2022-23.