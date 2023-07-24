15 stolen mobiles seized, man held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 23

The police arrested 24-year-old Ravi Negi, alias Rajji, of Burail and recovered 15 stolen mobile phones and three bicycles. The police said Asif of Palsora village had reported that two mobile phones and a purse containing Rs 8,500 were stolen from his house on July 17. During the probe, the police arrested Rajji and recovered the stolen items. The accused was earlier booked in two cases of theft.