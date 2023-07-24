15 stolen mobiles seized, man held

Chandigarh, July 23
The police arrested 24-year-old Ravi Negi, alias Rajji, of Burail and recovered 15 stolen mobile phones and three bicycles. The police said Asif of Palsora village had reported that two mobile phones and a purse containing Rs 8,500 were stolen from his house on July 17. During the probe, the police arrested Rajji and recovered the stolen items. The accused was earlier booked in two cases of theft.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parallel notices, parallel protests: BJP, Congress spar in Parliament over crimes against women
The Opposition has been demanding a stand-alone discussion o...
Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express create panic; passengers cross bridge on foot
The train stands at the bridge for nearly half-an-hour
Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies
On July 17, the IAF officer sustained critical injuries afte...
ASI team enters Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi to carry out scientific survey
Besides the ASI team, which entered the complex around 7 am,...