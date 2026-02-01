DT
15 students of Punjabi University Forensic Science Dept excel in UGC exams

15 students of Punjabi University Forensic Science Dept excel in UGC exams

Vice-Chancellor Jagdeep Singh said the success was a direct result of the students’ hard work and the effective guidance provided by the faculty

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 12:58 AM Feb 18, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation purpose only
Fifteen students from the Department of Forensic Science at Punjabi University have brought laurels to the institution by clearing the UGC-NET, UGC-JRF and UGC-PhD entrance exams.

Congratulating the students and the department on this achievement, Vice-Chancellor Jagdeep Singh said the success was a direct result of the students’ hard work and the effective guidance provided by the faculty.

He remarked that such results serve as an inspiration for other students and stand as a testament to the high academic standards of the university. He expressed his hope for even greater achievements in the future. Head of the Department, Komal Saini, shared the details of the successful candidates. While Piyush cleared the UGC-JRF exam, the successful candidates in the UGC-NET exam include Tamanna, Dharmpreet Kaur, Srishti Thakur, Harshna, and Shaira Ali. Additionally, Vishali, Nisha Bhagat, Hardik Bansal, Parul, Rudrangi Sharma, Sahil Saini, Jaspal Singh, Gurkirat Singh, and Diksha cleared the UGC-PhD entrance examination.

