15 to receive police medals in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 12

The Administrator’s police medals for distinguished and meritorious services will be conferred on 15 police personnel on Independence Day.

Administrator’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services will be award to ASIs Sanjeev Kumar and Mukesh Kumar, while Administrator’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service will be given to Inspector Maninder Singh; SIs Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Chand, Parmod Kumar, Suresh Kumar and Dilbag Singh; ASIs Kavita, Rajender Kumar, Vijay Kumar and Amrit Kaur; and Head Constables Sucheta Chauhan, Rajinder and Satyanarayan.