15 to receive police medals in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, August 12
The Administrator’s police medals for distinguished and meritorious services will be conferred on 15 police personnel on Independence Day.
Administrator’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services will be award to ASIs Sanjeev Kumar and Mukesh Kumar, while Administrator’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service will be given to Inspector Maninder Singh; SIs Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Chand, Parmod Kumar, Suresh Kumar and Dilbag Singh; ASIs Kavita, Rajender Kumar, Vijay Kumar and Amrit Kaur; and Head Constables Sucheta Chauhan, Rajinder and Satyanarayan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet
It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by pol...
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye
According to Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie, nerves in his arm...
Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie's book justified, was taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh
Natwar was Minister of State for External Affairs when Rushd...
Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service
All the four employees were dismissed from service under Art...
African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case
Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP ...