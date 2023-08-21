15-year-old boy electrocuted at Nayagaon

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 20

A 15-year-old boy, Shiva Kumar, was electrocuted after coming in contact with a high tension line on the rooftop of a utensil shop in Nayagaon this afternoon.

Gudia Devi, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, said, “Around 4 pm on Sunday, there was a power outage in the shop after rain. The shop owner sent Shiva upstairs to check the electricity wire. The boy came in contact with the wire and was electrocuted. On being informed by the police, she reached the PGI and came to know that his son had died,” the kin of the deceased alleged.

DSP City-1 Prabhjot Kaur said, “The kin are yet to record their statement. The body has been released from the hospital. Based on their statement, further action will be taken.”

