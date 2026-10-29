15-year-old delivers baby in school washroom: Panchkula court acquits 23-year-old man, DNA test rules him out as father

A fast-track court in Panchkula has acquitted a 23-year-old man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting his minor cousin, a girl who gave birth alone in her school washroom in May 2023. The court held that the prosecution’s case was too inconsistent to establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

Additional Sessions Judge Manish Dua, in a 64-page judgment on Wednesday, acquitted Vipin Kumar, a resident of Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, of aggravated penetrative sexual assault. Kumar was on bail and was represented by advocate Deepanshu Bansal. Special Public Prosecutor Sukhwinder Kaur appeared for the state.

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The case began on May 15, 2023. Around 1 pm, the girl, then a Class 10 student at a government school in Ramgarh, went to the washroom and delivered a baby. She told investigators she did not know she was pregnant.

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She said the newborn showed no movement and, believing it was dead and terrified, she left it behind. In her early statements, she said she placed the baby in a dustbin. Later, she said she left it in the washroom.

The school called her mother, who took her home. The parents testified they had no idea she was pregnant. A postmortem on May 19 found brain injuries, which the doctor said were sufficient to cause death in ordinary cases, and put the baby's gestational age at 34 to 36 weeks.

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The girl was admitted to Civil Hospital, Sector 6, on the evening of May 19 with a postnatal infection and sepsis.

On May 19, a legal aid counsel recorded her statement at the hospital. She said she had a consensual relationship with Kumar, a friend, beginning in August 2022, and that he was not at fault. An FIR under the POCSO Act was registered on May 20. Kumar was later arrested at Chandigarh Railway Station on September 20, 2023.

It came out that the victim was about 14 years and 8 months old in August 2022.

While acquitting the accused, the judge found that her first four accounts were consistent: the statement to the legal aid counsel, her medical history, her police statement and her first statement to a magistrate on May 22, 2023. In all of them she described Kumar as her boyfriend of about two years and the relationship as consensual, with no mention of force, threats, a video or any other person.

About three months later, on August 21, 2023, her mother filed an application seeking a fresh statement, saying that fear had prevented her from disclosing everything. In that second statement, she alleged forcible acts by Kumar in 2021 and June 2022. She also named a neighbouring minor, who she said had threatened to circulate a video and then assaulted her in August 2022. That minor is facing separate proceedings before the Juvenile Justice Board.

In court, the girl said Kumar had himself recorded a video, threatened to kill her, and committed similar acts over two to three years. The court noted that these claims appeared for the first time at trial, and that she admitted the August 2021 incident was absent from both judicial statements.

“A DNA report dated September 12, 2025 excluded Kumar as the biological father of the child. The girl herself said she did not know whether Kumar or the other youth was the father,” said defence counsel Deepanshu Bansal.

The court pointed out that the alleged video and the phones of Kumar and the other youth were never recovered. Police did not collect call records, subscriber details, or tower locations, nor did they obtain the girl’s school attendance record or examine school staff. No site plan was prepared for the alleged June 2022 incident in Hardoi district.

“Upon cumulative consideration of the inconsistencies in PW1’s (victim) testimony, the medical chronology, negative DNA evidence and investigative deficiencies, serious doubts arise concerning material aspects of the allegations against accused Vipin and these deficiencies prevent the court from safely holding that the charged offences have been established against him beyond reasonable doubt, thereby entitling him to the benefit of reasonable doubt,” said the judgment.