15-year-old girl dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, December 21

A 15-year-old girl reportedly died by suicide at Baltana here on Tuesday.

The body of Archana, a daughter of a migrant labourer, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a room at their house. She was alone at the time of the incident.

Her parents came to know about it when they found the door of the house bolted from inside. They looked in through the window and found Archana’s body hanging from the fan.

According to the police, Archana used to be mentally upset over her long illness. The body was handed over to her kin after post-mortem examination.